Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.54 EPS

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The solar energy provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.54, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 2.68%. Canadian Solar’s revenue was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Canadian Solar updated its Q4 2022 guidance to EPS.

Canadian Solar Stock Performance

Shares of CSIQ stock opened at $37.01 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.75. Canadian Solar has a 12 month low of $22.15 and a 12 month high of $47.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 1.28.

Get Canadian Solar alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 115.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,098 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 24.2% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Solar in the first quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 548.9% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,865 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 6,653 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Solar in the first quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Canadian Solar

Several brokerages have commented on CSIQ. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Canadian Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Solar in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

(Get Rating)

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Canadian Solar Inc (CSI) Solar and Global Energy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.