Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $152.88

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNI)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$152.88 and traded as high as C$168.71. Canadian National Railway shares last traded at C$167.65, with a volume of 855,188 shares.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on CNR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$162.00 to C$174.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$156.00 to C$159.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$175.00 to C$184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$150.00 to C$160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$163.00 to C$161.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$157.28.
The firm has a market capitalization of C$115.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$156.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$152.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.59.
Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.
