Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $1.36 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) – Research analysts at Cormark dropped their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.36 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.40. The consensus estimate for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s current full-year earnings is $5.58 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s FY2023 earnings at $5.93 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CM. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$84.00 to C$83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Desjardins reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$74.00 to C$73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 29th. TD Securities downgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$74.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$77.00 to C$79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.58.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Performance

Shares of CM stock opened at $48.48 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.23 and a 200-day moving average of $49.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $43.92 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.97. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a one year low of $39.72 and a one year high of $66.24.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 24.18% and a return on equity of 15.82%.

Institutional Trading of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,741,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 77.8% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,231 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 8.6% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 43,920 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 3,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 8.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 20,755 shares of the bank’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares during the period. 44.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

