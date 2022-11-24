Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Stake Lessened by Guardian Capital Advisors LP

Guardian Capital Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,480 shares during the period. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Cameco were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cameco in the 1st quarter worth $245,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Cameco in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,151,000. Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cameco during the 1st quarter valued at about $423,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cameco by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,957 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 21,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cameco by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 45,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 14,327 shares in the last quarter. 58.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cameco alerts:

Cameco Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE:CCJ traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.20. 2,281,715 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,463,807. The firm has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.01, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.56. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Cameco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.03 and a fifty-two week high of $32.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cameco Profile

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Cameco from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com cut Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Cameco from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Cameco from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

(Get Rating)

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.