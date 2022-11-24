Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.30-4.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30. The company issued revenue guidance of +4-6% yr/yr to $2.89-2.94 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.93 billion. Caleres also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.30-$4.40 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. CL King reduced their target price on Caleres from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. TheStreet lowered Caleres from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Caleres in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued a neutral rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Caleres in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company.

Shares of CAL stock opened at $24.83 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.41. Caleres has a 1 year low of $17.82 and a 1 year high of $31.13. The stock has a market cap of $905.30 million, a P/E ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.76.

Caleres ( NYSE:CAL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.06. Caleres had a return on equity of 48.52% and a net margin of 5.92%. The firm had revenue of $738.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Caleres will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Caleres news, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.26, for a total transaction of $89,958.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,936 shares in the company, valued at $4,823,275.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Caleres news, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.26, for a total transaction of $89,958.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,936 shares in the company, valued at $4,823,275.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 4,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.33, for a total value of $133,917.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 196,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,363,129.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,520 shares of company stock worth $692,710 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Caleres during the third quarter worth $283,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caleres by 8.0% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 520,545 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,608,000 after buying an additional 38,540 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in shares of Caleres by 59.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 16,140 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 6,043 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caleres by 4.3% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 878,135 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $21,302,000 after buying an additional 35,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Caleres by 1.8% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 37,977 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. 86.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, Canada, China, and Guam. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products to women, men, and children.

