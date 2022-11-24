Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.64

Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.64 and traded as low as $2.14. Cadiz shares last traded at $2.23, with a volume of 386,041 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cadiz in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $117.39 million, a P/E ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.64.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cadiz by 30.0% during the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cadiz by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 124,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadiz during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadiz during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Cadiz during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 55.70% of the company’s stock.

Cadiz Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a natural resources development company in the United States. It engages in the water resource and agricultural development activities in San Bernardino County properties. The company owns approximately 35,000 acres of land in the Cadiz and Fenner valleys of eastern San Bernardino County; and approximately 11,000 acres of land in the eastern Mojave Desert portion of San Bernardino County.

