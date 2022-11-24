Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.64

Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.64 and traded as low as $2.14. Cadiz shares last traded at $2.23, with a volume of 386,041 shares changing hands.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cadiz in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $117.39 million, a P/E ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.64.
Cadiz Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a natural resources development company in the United States. It engages in the water resource and agricultural development activities in San Bernardino County properties. The company owns approximately 35,000 acres of land in the Cadiz and Fenner valleys of eastern San Bernardino County; and approximately 11,000 acres of land in the eastern Mojave Desert portion of San Bernardino County.
