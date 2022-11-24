Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.25-$6.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.97. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cabot in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Cabot from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $83.25.

CBT opened at $73.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.65. Cabot has a one year low of $50.96 and a one year high of $78.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Cabot by 176.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 414 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cabot by 8.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,329 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot during the first quarter worth $218,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Cabot in the second quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Cabot in the first quarter valued at $255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers reinforcing carbons used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

