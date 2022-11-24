BuzzFeed (NASDAQ:BZFD) Downgraded by Cowen

Cowen lowered shares of BuzzFeed (NASDAQ:BZFD – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have $2.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $3.00.

A number of other research firms have also commented on BZFD. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of BuzzFeed to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Bank of America lowered shares of BuzzFeed from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $4.50 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

NASDAQ:BZFD opened at $1.31 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $177.45 million, a PE ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.54. BuzzFeed has a 12 month low of $1.12 and a 12 month high of $14.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.06.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of BuzzFeed by 42.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 159,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 47,115 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of BuzzFeed by 14.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 88,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BuzzFeed by 64.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,663,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,733 shares in the last quarter. BBR Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BuzzFeed during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BuzzFeed during the second quarter worth approximately $81,000. 27.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BuzzFeed, Inc, a digital media company, provides breaking news, original reporting, entertainment, and videos across the social web to its global audience. It provides BuzzFeed, a go-to authority for entertainment, pop culture, and Internet with articles, lists, quizzes, videos, and original series; BuzzFeed News, a newsroom for young audience; Tasty, a platform for shareable food content; HuffPost, media platform for news, politics, opinion, entertainment, features, and lifestyle content; and Complex Networks that offers culture content of music, food, style, entertainment, and sports.

