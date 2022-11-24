Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.77-$4.07 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.00. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Burlington Stores also updated its Q4 guidance to $2.45-2.75 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BURL. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $152.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $217.32.

Burlington Stores Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BURL opened at $195.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $132.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.90. Burlington Stores has a fifty-two week low of $106.47 and a fifty-two week high of $304.17. The firm has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.91 and a beta of 1.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.12. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 36.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. Burlington Stores’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Burlington Stores will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 58.2% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Burlington Stores by 68.8% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Burlington Stores by 8.5% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Burlington Stores by 14.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Burlington Stores by 2.0% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

