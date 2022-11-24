BTS Chain Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $95.28 Million (BTSC)

BTS Chain (BTSC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 23rd. One BTS Chain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BTS Chain has traded up 20% against the dollar. BTS Chain has a market capitalization of $95.28 million and approximately $898.68 worth of BTS Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About BTS Chain

BTS Chain’s launch date was October 23rd, 2021. BTS Chain’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens. BTS Chain’s official website is www.btschain.io. BTS Chain’s official Twitter account is @btschain_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BTS Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “BTSc coin platform is professional entertainment blockchain platform, media content metaverse platform and content NFT's distribution optimization platform.The beginning of the BTSc platform was the ecosystem platform for the culture and arts industry for the overall art industry, including music, movies, and dramas. BTSc has established an entertainment ecosystem based on content inside Metaverse and has presented expanded services that can be implemented through Metaverse from concerts to personal broadcasts.The purpose of BTSc is to create a content culture and arts ecosystem where people can share various content cultures, experience cultural benefits, and share the mental and physical satisfaction by providing a new opportunity for young people who want to produce content or become artists and various opportunities for existing creators.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTS Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BTS Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BTS Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

