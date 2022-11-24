BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $1.95 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) – National Bank Financial upped their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of BRP in a report released on Tuesday, November 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.95 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.90. The consensus estimate for BRP’s current full-year earnings is $8.78 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for BRP’s FY2023 earnings at $9.14 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.20 EPS.

Get BRP alerts:

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 14th. The company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.26. BRP had a negative return on equity of 526.63% and a net margin of 8.48%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.35 EPS. BRP’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis.

BRP Price Performance

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on BRP from C$126.00 to C$127.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on BRP from C$113.00 to C$114.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on BRP from C$135.00 to C$138.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.92.

NASDAQ DOOO opened at $71.56 on Thursday. BRP has a one year low of $57.38 and a one year high of $88.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.67 and a 200 day moving average of $68.97. The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 233.30, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in BRP by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 11,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in BRP by 151.8% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 199,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,348,000 after purchasing an additional 120,471 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in BRP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,019,000. Addenda Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in BRP by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 9,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in BRP by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 708,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,775,000 after purchasing an additional 119,422 shares in the last quarter. 27.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BRP Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.122 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.39%.

BRP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. It offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, which consists of snowmobiles, personal watercraft, and pontoons; and parts, accessories and apparel, and engines for karts and recreational aircraft and other services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.