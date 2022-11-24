Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) Lowered to “Neutral” at B. Riley

B. Riley downgraded shares of Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. B. Riley currently has $5.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $7.50.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BRMK. TheStreet upgraded Broadmark Realty Capital from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Raymond James cut shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.
Broadmark Realty Capital Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of NYSE BRMK opened at $4.20 on Monday. Broadmark Realty Capital has a 12-month low of $4.15 and a 12-month high of $9.85. The company has a market cap of $558.27 million, a PE ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.40.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aspireon Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Broadmark Realty Capital by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aspireon Wealth Advisors now owns 352,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Broadmark Realty Capital by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 2.4% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 71,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 5.5% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 35,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares during the period. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC increased its position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 4.9% in the second quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 42,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 45.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Broadmark Realty Capital Company Profile
Broadmark Realty Capital Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It engages in underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term trust loans to fund the construction and development, or investment in residential or commercial properties. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.
