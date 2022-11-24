Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 49,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,347,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in Baidu by 92.0% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Baidu in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its stake in Baidu by 2,025.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 255 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Baidu by 342.5% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 323 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Baidu in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIDU opened at $97.00 on Thursday. Baidu, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.58 and a 12 month high of $171.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $102.23 and its 200-day moving average is $125.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.52 billion, a PE ratio of 59.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

BIDU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Baidu from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Baidu from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Baidu from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Baidu from $270.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Baidu in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Baidu has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.88.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

