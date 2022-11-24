Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 65,800 Shares of AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 440,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,800 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AerSale were worth $6,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in AerSale by 35.0% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 5,678 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in shares of AerSale by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 38,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 11,893 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of AerSale in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $531,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AerSale by 1,058.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 14,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 13,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AerSale in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jonathan A. Seiffer sold 4,452,249 shares of AerSale stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total value of $65,893,285.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,133,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,179,366.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 79.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AerSale Trading Down 1.9 %

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on AerSale in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Cowen raised their price objective on AerSale to $20.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASLE opened at $15.72 on Thursday. AerSale Co. has a 12-month low of $12.78 and a 12-month high of $21.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.28. The company has a market capitalization of $813.98 million, a PE ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 0.51.

AerSale Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).

Further Reading

