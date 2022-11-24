Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 65,800 Shares of AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 440,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,800 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AerSale were worth $6,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASLE. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in AerSale during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in AerSale by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AerSale during the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in AerSale by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in AerSale during the 1st quarter worth about $141,000.

Get AerSale alerts:

AerSale Price Performance

Shares of ASLE stock opened at $15.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $813.98 million, a PE ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.77 and a 200-day moving average of $17.28. AerSale Co. has a one year low of $12.78 and a one year high of $21.76.

Insider Activity

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, Director Jonathan A. Seiffer sold 4,452,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total value of $65,893,285.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,133,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,179,366.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 79.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen upped their price target on AerSale to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on AerSale in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company.

AerSale Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AerSale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerSale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.