Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 52,449 Shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 946,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,449 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.36% of GrafTech International worth $6,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 230,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 16,931 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in GrafTech International by 110.3% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 208,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 109,562 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its stake in GrafTech International by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,488 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in GrafTech International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $436,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in GrafTech International by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 121,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 4,404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

GrafTech International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EAF opened at $5.49 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.25. GrafTech International Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $4.07 and a fifty-two week high of $12.91.

GrafTech International Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. GrafTech International’s payout ratio is 2.21%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EAF shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of GrafTech International from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup cut their target price on GrafTech International from $10.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of GrafTech International from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of GrafTech International from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday.

GrafTech International Profile

GrafTech International Ltd. research, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon-based solutions worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

Featured Stories

