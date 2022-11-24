Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 3,875 Shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,621 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,875 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.12% of Wintrust Financial worth $5,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in Wintrust Financial by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,642 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Wintrust Financial by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 176,657 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,159,000 after buying an additional 20,182 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Wintrust Financial by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 213,471 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,110,000 after buying an additional 12,980 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Jacobs Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,408,000. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WTFC opened at $88.78 on Thursday. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $76.13 and a 52 week high of $105.56. The firm has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Wintrust Financial ( NASDAQ:WTFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The bank reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.14. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 23.23% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $502.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. Wintrust Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.50%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $107.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wintrust Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.88.

In related news, CFO David L. Stoehr sold 2,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.45, for a total value of $204,776.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,041,541.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

