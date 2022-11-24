Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 381 Shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,662 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 381 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.19% of White Mountains Insurance Group worth $7,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WTM. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 961.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,404 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,968,000 after buying an additional 3,989 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,149,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 26.4% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,076 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,176,000 after buying an additional 1,687 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 16.2% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 4.7% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Peter M. Carlson sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,400.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,103,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

WTM opened at $1,393.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $978.51 and a fifty-two week high of $1,420.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,340.54 and its 200 day moving average is $1,288.60.

Several analysts recently commented on WTM shares. TheStreet upgraded White Mountains Insurance Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com cut White Mountains Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th.

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through five segments: HG Global/BAM, Ark, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

