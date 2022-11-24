Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 12,131 Shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 232,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,131 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.36% of Hilltop worth $6,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hilltop in the second quarter worth about $134,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Hilltop in the second quarter worth about $160,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hilltop in the first quarter worth about $184,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Hilltop in the first quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hilltop by 5.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. 61.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hilltop

In other news, CAO Keith E. Bornemann sold 3,000 shares of Hilltop stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.21, for a total value of $87,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,013 shares in the company, valued at $321,689.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Hilltop Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE HTH opened at $29.76 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 1.11. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.18 and a 1-year high of $38.23.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.28. Hilltop had a return on equity of 6.54% and a net margin of 10.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilltop Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Hilltop’s payout ratio is 29.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HTH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Hilltop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. TheStreet raised Hilltop from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Hilltop Company Profile

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

