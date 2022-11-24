Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 109,643 Shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC cut its position in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,974,068 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after selling 109,643 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.28% of Transocean worth $6,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Transocean in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Transocean by 30.4% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 47,075 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 10,981 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Transocean by 89.7% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 75,302 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 35,615 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Transocean during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, RR Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Transocean during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,679,000. 65.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RIG opened at $4.07 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Transocean Ltd. has a 12 month low of $2.32 and a 12 month high of $5.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 2.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.40 and a 200 day moving average of $3.51.

Transocean ( NYSE:RIG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.08. Transocean had a negative net margin of 20.50% and a negative return on equity of 3.74%. The company had revenue of $691.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $665.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RIG shares. StockNews.com raised Transocean from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Capital One Financial raised Transocean from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Transocean from $4.20 to $3.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. TheStreet raised Transocean from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Transocean from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Transocean has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.52.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. As of February 14, 2022, the company had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 37 mobile offshore drilling units, including 27 ultra-deep water and 10 harsh environment floaters.

