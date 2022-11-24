Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,333 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,605 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $7,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $38.92 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $163.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.25. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $34.55 and a one year high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.71%. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 56.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.60.

Verizon Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

