Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) by 28.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 391,810 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,946 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Tronox worth $6,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Tronox by 117.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Tronox by 69.2% in the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Tronox by 1,757.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,742 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tronox in the first quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Tronox in the second quarter worth about $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Tronox alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Tronox news, SVP Jeffrey N. Neuman bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.89 per share, for a total transaction of $47,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 193,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,298,479.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Tronox news, SVP Jeffrey N. Neuman bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.89 per share, for a total transaction of $47,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 193,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,298,479.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Timothy C. Carlson bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.88 per share, with a total value of $59,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 334,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,971,792.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tronox Stock Performance

TROX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Tronox in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Tronox from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Tronox in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Tronox from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tronox in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.13.

Tronox stock opened at $14.29 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.80, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.79. Tronox Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $11.09 and a fifty-two week high of $25.95.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $895.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $953.30 million. Tronox had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 19.19%. As a group, analysts expect that Tronox Holdings plc will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tronox Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Tronox’s payout ratio is 13.30%.

Tronox Profile

(Get Rating)

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tronox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tronox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.