Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Buys 57,037 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,107 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,037 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $8,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 37,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.4% during the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 5,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.5% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 23.8% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on CAH shares. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Cardinal Health to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Cardinal Health to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health Price Performance

In other Cardinal Health news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 19,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.87, for a total value of $1,545,063.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,459,718.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cardinal Health stock opened at $78.44 on Thursday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.85 and a fifty-two week high of $81.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.72.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a $0.4957 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.35%.

Cardinal Health Profile

(Get Rating)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.