Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 14,607 Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 14,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,844,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 23.2% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,608,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,846,000 after purchasing an additional 302,570 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 12.6% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 10.1% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in Charter Communications during the second quarter valued at $282,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 25.1% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. 66.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CHTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Atlantic Securities lowered Charter Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $755.00 to $477.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Wolfe Research raised Charter Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Charter Communications from $550.00 to $475.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Cowen cut their price target on Charter Communications from $730.00 to $670.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Charter Communications from $488.00 to $429.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $512.35.

Charter Communications Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ CHTR opened at $390.23 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $345.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $419.20. Charter Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $297.66 and a twelve month high of $693.09. The company has a market capitalization of $60.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $7.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.01 by ($0.63). Charter Communications had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 36.48%. The company had revenue of $13.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

Featured Articles

