Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Acquires 35,536 Shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) by 62.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,112 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,536 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.25% of Meritage Homes worth $6,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MTH. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,785 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 2,712 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,376 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 28,033 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 4,373 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,890 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,190,000 after acquiring an additional 4,054 shares during the period. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 13,651 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 2,907 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTH stock opened at $85.77 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.57. Meritage Homes Co. has a 52 week low of $62.51 and a 52 week high of $125.01.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $78.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $130.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $93.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers.

