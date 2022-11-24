Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Acquires 111,326 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 320.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 146,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,326 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $7,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AIG. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in American International Group by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 620,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,708,000 after acquiring an additional 193,097 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in American International Group by 94.5% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in American International Group by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,397 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its position in American International Group by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 27,065 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in American International Group by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 576,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,461,000 after acquiring an additional 14,071 shares in the last quarter. 90.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American International Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on AIG. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on American International Group from $68.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of American International Group from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of American International Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Monday, November 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.20.

American International Group Price Performance

American International Group Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE AIG opened at $60.96 on Thursday. American International Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.05 and a twelve month high of $65.73. The firm has a market cap of $45.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.63, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.12 and a 200 day moving average of $54.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. American International Group’s payout ratio is currently 7.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American International Group

In other American International Group news, major shareholder International Group American sold 80,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $1,680,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 501,145,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,524,045,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Profile

(Get Rating)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.