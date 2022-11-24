Brandon Seibel Acquires 2,014 Shares of VerticalScope Holdings Inc. (TSE:FORA) Stock

VerticalScope Holdings Inc. (TSE:FORA – Get Rating) Senior Officer Brandon Seibel purchased 2,014 shares of VerticalScope stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$5.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,070.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,082 shares in the company, valued at C$35,410.

Brandon Seibel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 21st, Brandon Seibel bought 1,000 shares of VerticalScope stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$5.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$5,000.00.

Shares of TSE FORA opened at C$5.00 on Thursday. VerticalScope Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of C$4.01 and a 1-year high of C$30.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.86 and a 200 day moving average price of C$11.42. The stock has a market capitalization of C$106.56 million and a P/E ratio of -3.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.81, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Eight Capital lowered their price target on VerticalScope from C$20.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on VerticalScope from C$19.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on VerticalScope from C$24.00 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of VerticalScope from C$20.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of VerticalScope from C$20.00 to C$13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

VerticalScope Holdings Inc, a technology company, operates a cloud-based digital community platform in Canada. It provides digital advertising services, including direct advertising campaigns, custom content solutions, and programmatic advertising; and e-commerce solutions. The company also focus on hyper-specific subjects that engender strong affinity from online communities of enthusiasts, super fans, experts, pros, hobbyists, and armchair analysts.

