boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) Cut to “Neutral” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHOOY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Sunday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on boohoo group from GBX 56 ($0.66) to GBX 40 ($0.47) in a report on Friday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered boohoo group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on boohoo group from GBX 80 ($0.95) to GBX 45 ($0.53) in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Liberum Capital lowered boohoo group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on boohoo group from GBX 85 ($1.01) to GBX 75 ($0.89) in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $57.88.

Shares of BHOOY stock opened at $8.23 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.09. boohoo group has a 52-week low of $8.23 and a 52-week high of $54.47.

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online clothing retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16-to-45-year age customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

