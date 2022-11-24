boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) Cut to “Hold” at Panmure Gordon

Panmure Gordon cut shares of boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHOOY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on BHOOY. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of boohoo group from GBX 80 ($0.95) to GBX 45 ($0.53) in a report on Thursday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of boohoo group from GBX 85 ($1.01) to GBX 75 ($0.89) in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set a hold rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of boohoo group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, Liberum Capital cut shares of boohoo group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $57.88.

Get boohoo group alerts:

boohoo group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BHOOY opened at $8.23 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.59 and a 200 day moving average of $13.09. boohoo group has a 12 month low of $8.23 and a 12 month high of $54.47.

boohoo group Company Profile

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online clothing retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16-to-45-year age customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for boohoo group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for boohoo group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.