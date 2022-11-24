Bodycote’s (BOY) “Underweight” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their underweight rating on shares of Bodycote (LON:BOY – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 575 ($6.80) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a GBX 595 ($7.04) price objective on shares of Bodycote in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 748 ($8.84).

LON BOY opened at GBX 603.50 ($7.14) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 520.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 560.06. The company has a market cap of £1.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,862.50. Bodycote has a 1 year low of GBX 452.40 ($5.35) and a 1 year high of GBX 915.50 ($10.83).

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates in two Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, HIP diffusion bonding, hydrogen brazing, induction brazing, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including isostatic pressing and HIP supporting services, as well as Powdermet technology, a manufacturing process used in the production of complex components using powder metallurgy.

