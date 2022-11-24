BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Trims Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 758,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,859 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $29,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,725,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,887,000 after purchasing an additional 579,672 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,975,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715,164 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 7,442,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000,000 after purchasing an additional 97,463 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,441,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,407,000 after purchasing an additional 127,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,800,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,801,000 after purchasing an additional 17,850 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI India ETF Stock Performance

INDA opened at $42.84 on Thursday. iShares MSCI India ETF has a one year low of $30.57 and a one year high of $38.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.68.

