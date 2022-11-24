BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 11,312 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA reduced its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 367,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,312 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.06% of Realty Income worth $25,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Realty Income during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Realty Income during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Realty Income by 120.4% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Realty Income by 63.6% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on Realty Income from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com cut Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Realty Income from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Mizuho cut Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

NYSE:O opened at $64.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $40.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.30, a PEG ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $55.50 and a 1-year high of $75.40.

The company also recently declared a nov 22 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.248 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 278.50%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

