BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Increases Stock Position in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 896,977 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 477 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.15% of ZTO Express (Cayman) worth $24,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ZTO. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 136.0% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 254,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,470,000 after purchasing an additional 146,838 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the first quarter worth about $679,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 10.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,792 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 1.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 182,715 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,569,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the first quarter worth about $409,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.22% of the company’s stock.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:ZTO opened at $22.90 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.59. The stock has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of -0.14. ZTO Express has a fifty-two week low of $16.27 and a fifty-two week high of $32.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $40.30 to $32.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $36.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. TheStreet cut shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of approximately 10,900 trucks.

