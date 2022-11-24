BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $28.92 Million Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 457,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,441 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.09% of Public Service Enterprise Group worth $28,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 71.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PEG shares. Wolfe Research cut Public Service Enterprise Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.08.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Up 1.1 %

Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $59.01 on Thursday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $52.51 and a 1-year high of $75.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.39, a P/E/G ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.67.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 158.82%.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

(Get Rating)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

