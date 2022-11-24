BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $22.70 Million Stock Position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 27.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 148,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 31,614 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $22,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nasdaq in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in Nasdaq by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Nasdaq by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. raised its position in Nasdaq by 81.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NDAQ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Monday, November 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $65.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nasdaq currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.44.

In related news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 12,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total transaction of $740,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 135,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,372,627.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 12,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total transaction of $740,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 135,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,372,627.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.44, for a total transaction of $137,424.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,558,692.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,896 shares of company stock worth $2,006,190. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $67.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $32.98 billion, a PE ratio of 29.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.55 and its 200-day moving average is $56.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.77 and a 52 week high of $70.55.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $890.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.15 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 22.08%. Nasdaq’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.04%.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

