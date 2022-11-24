BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Acquires 665,280 Shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) by 26.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,171,290 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 665,280 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.45% of Plains All American Pipeline worth $31,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 44,070 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 15,505 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 415,966 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,476,000 after purchasing an additional 39,954 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 92,246 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 7,220 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 126,767 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Plains All American Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. TheStreet raised Plains All American Pipeline from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Plains All American Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Plains All American Pipeline Stock Performance

Shares of Plains All American Pipeline stock opened at $12.27 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.71. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 52 week low of $8.64 and a 52 week high of $12.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.50 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 2.05%. Plains All American Pipeline’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Plains All American Pipeline Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a $0.2175 dividend. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

About Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

