BMO Capital Markets Boosts Post (NYSE:POST) Price Target to $99.00

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from $96.00 to $99.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Post from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Post in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Post to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Post to $107.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $93.00.

NYSE:POST opened at $93.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Post has a 1 year low of $62.83 and a 1 year high of $94.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.84. The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.64.

In related news, CEO Nicolas Catoggio sold 2,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.58, for a total transaction of $202,483.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,741,096.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, Director Ellen F. Harshman sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total value of $27,498.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $822,373.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Nicolas Catoggio sold 2,211 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.58, for a total value of $202,483.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,770 shares in the company, valued at $4,741,096.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Post in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Post by 48.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Post during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Post by 1,015.0% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Post by 136.9% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

