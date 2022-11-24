BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) CEO Laurence Fink Sells 40,960 Shares of Stock

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) CEO Laurence Fink sold 40,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.25, for a total transaction of $29,992,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 508,211 shares in the company, valued at $372,137,504.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Laurence Fink also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 8th, Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of BlackRock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total transaction of $10,009,468.00.

BlackRock Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE BLK opened at $736.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.29. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $503.12 and a 52-week high of $939.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $628.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $641.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.73 by $1.82. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $10.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a $4.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.79%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock by 753.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,723,157 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $948,219,000 after buying an additional 1,521,293 shares in the last quarter. Public Investment Fund purchased a new position in BlackRock in the second quarter valued at about $451,721,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock by 105.6% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,343,027 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $817,958,000 after buying an additional 689,874 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock by 79,395.4% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 670,941 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 670,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock by 3.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,492,083 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,424,424,000 after buying an additional 444,552 shares in the last quarter. 76.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BLK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $642.00 to $846.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $615.00 to $741.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group downgraded shares of BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $700.00 to $585.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock to $640.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $703.92.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

