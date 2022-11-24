BITICA COIN Price Reaches $0.22 (BDCC)

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 23rd. BITICA COIN has a total market cap of $4.02 million and $3,168.05 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BITICA COIN has traded 62.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BITICA COIN coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00001339 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16,674.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00010505 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00007713 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00036960 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00041140 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005969 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00021641 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.51 or 0.00236953 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BITICA COIN Coin Profile

BITICA COIN (CRYPTO:BDCC) is a coin. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,000,000 coins. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here. BITICA COIN’s official message board is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19. BITICA COIN’s official website is thebitica.com.

BITICA COIN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, "BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency . BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.22211181 USD and is up 2.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours.

