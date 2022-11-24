BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) COO Sells $97,695.00 in Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) COO Greef Roderick De sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total transaction of $97,695.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 79,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,699.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Monday, November 21st, Greef Roderick De sold 9,500 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.63, for a total transaction of $205,485.00.

On Friday, November 18th, Greef Roderick De sold 1,500 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total transaction of $33,195.00.

On Wednesday, November 16th, Greef Roderick De sold 1,500 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.21, for a total transaction of $34,815.00.

On Monday, November 14th, Greef Roderick De sold 20,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.86, for a total transaction of $477,200.00.

On Friday, October 7th, Greef Roderick De sold 8,552 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.69, for a total transaction of $194,044.88.

On Monday, October 3rd, Greef Roderick De sold 1,233 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.95, for a total transaction of $27,064.35.

NASDAQ:BLFS traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $21.55. 223,944 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 477,296. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.40 and a 1 year high of $45.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.26.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BLFS shares. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on BioLife Solutions to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in BioLife Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in BioLife Solutions by 136.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,348 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 5,399 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in BioLife Solutions by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,163,476 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,219,000 after acquiring an additional 388,642 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 13,157 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 34,829 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 2,189 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

