BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) COO Greef Roderick De Sells 9,500 Shares

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) COO Greef Roderick De sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.63, for a total transaction of $205,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 84,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,821,656.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Greef Roderick De also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 23rd, Greef Roderick De sold 4,500 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total transaction of $97,695.00.

On Friday, November 18th, Greef Roderick De sold 1,500 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total transaction of $33,195.00.

On Wednesday, November 16th, Greef Roderick De sold 1,500 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.21, for a total transaction of $34,815.00.

On Monday, November 14th, Greef Roderick De sold 20,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.86, for a total transaction of $477,200.00.

On Friday, October 7th, Greef Roderick De sold 8,552 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.69, for a total transaction of $194,044.88.

On Monday, October 3rd, Greef Roderick De sold 1,233 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.95, for a total transaction of $27,064.35.

BioLife Solutions Stock Performance

BLFS traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.55. 223,944 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 397,313. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.26. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.40 and a 12 month high of $45.40. The stock has a market cap of $921.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.69 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioLife Solutions

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in BioLife Solutions by 10.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,416,115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $123,217,000 after purchasing an additional 522,912 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in BioLife Solutions by 14.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,415,511 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $54,953,000 after purchasing an additional 311,913 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in BioLife Solutions by 21.9% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,163,476 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $49,219,000 after purchasing an additional 388,642 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in BioLife Solutions by 45.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,560,137 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $21,545,000 after buying an additional 486,631 shares during the period. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its position in BioLife Solutions by 5.8% in the third quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,537,636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,981,000 after buying an additional 84,435 shares during the period. 86.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BLFS shares. StockNews.com upgraded BioLife Solutions to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Stephens decreased their price target on BioLife Solutions to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on BioLife Solutions to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

