Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Griffin Mining (LON:GFM)

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Griffin Mining (LON:GFM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 150 ($1.77) price target on the stock.
Griffin Mining Stock Performance
GFM opened at GBX 71.20 ($0.84) on Monday. Griffin Mining has a 12-month low of GBX 64 ($0.76) and a 12-month high of GBX 121 ($1.43). The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of £124.52 million and a PE ratio of 881.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 77.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 85.08.
Griffin Mining Company Profile
