Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Griffin Mining (LON:GFM)

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Griffin Mining (LON:GFM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 150 ($1.77) price target on the stock.

GFM opened at GBX 71.20 ($0.84) on Monday. Griffin Mining has a 12-month low of GBX 64 ($0.76) and a 12-month high of GBX 121 ($1.43). The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of £124.52 million and a PE ratio of 881.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 77.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 85.08.

Griffin Mining Limited, a mining and investment company, engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for zinc, gold, silver, lead, and base and precious metal deposits. Its principal property is the Caijiaying mine located in Hebei Province, the People's Republic of China.

