Barclays Trims Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) Target Price to $7.00

Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded Landsea Homes from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Landsea Homes from $10.00 to $7.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Landsea Homes in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a neutral rating for the company.

Landsea Homes Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ LSEA opened at $5.37 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.36. The company has a market capitalization of $219.90 million, a PE ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.51. Landsea Homes has a 12 month low of $4.48 and a 12 month high of $9.21.

Insider Activity at Landsea Homes

Institutional Trading of Landsea Homes

In related news, CFO Christopher T. Porter purchased 5,000 shares of Landsea Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.90 per share, with a total value of $29,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,412.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 13,569 shares of company stock valued at $76,622. Insiders own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Washington CORP raised its stake in Landsea Homes by 1.9% in the first quarter. First Washington CORP now owns 864,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,389,000 after buying an additional 16,209 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in Landsea Homes by 25.1% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 103,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 20,692 shares during the period. B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Landsea Homes in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Landsea Homes in the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Zazove Associates LLC bought a new stake in Landsea Homes in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,539,000. Institutional investors own 22.17% of the company’s stock.

About Landsea Homes

Landsea Homes Corporation designs, constructs, markets, and sells suburban and urban single-family detached and attached homes in California, Arizona, Florida, Texas, and Metro New York. It offers a range of properties, including entry-level and first-time move-up homes. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

