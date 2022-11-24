Barclays Raises Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Price Target to $127.00

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Barclays from $98.00 to $127.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $95.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $99.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $114.30.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Ross Stores Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of ROST stock opened at $116.03 on Monday. Ross Stores has a 12-month low of $69.24 and a 12-month high of $117.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $90.76 and its 200 day moving average is $85.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.97.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The apparel retailer reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 34.95%. The company’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. Research analysts expect that Ross Stores will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 5th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.10%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ross Stores

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Ross Stores in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 321 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 132.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 434 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 1,466.7% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 470 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 87.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ross Stores

(Get Rating)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.