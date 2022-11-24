Barclays Lowers RH (NYSE:RH) to Equal Weight

Barclays lowered shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $243.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $328.00.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on RH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of RH from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of RH from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of RH from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of RH from $338.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of RH from $240.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RH presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $336.81.

RH Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of RH opened at $276.45 on Monday. RH has a 52 week low of $207.37 and a 52 week high of $658.51. The firm has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $256.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $266.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.39.

Insider Transactions at RH

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $8.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.81 by $1.27. RH had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 67.69%. The firm had revenue of $991.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $8.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that RH will post 24.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Edward T. Lee sold 2,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $657,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other RH news, insider Edward T. Lee sold 2,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $657,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.15, for a total transaction of $33,722.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,673,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,079 shares of company stock worth $3,801,767 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RH

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of RH by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,859,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,623,000 after purchasing an additional 98,713 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of RH by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,639,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,341,000 after acquiring an additional 194,960 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. increased its stake in RH by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,042,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,290,000 after purchasing an additional 88,989 shares in the last quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP increased its stake in RH by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP now owns 950,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,647,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP increased its stake in RH by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 677,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,960,000 after purchasing an additional 17,196 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

About RH

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

