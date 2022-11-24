Barclays Analysts Give Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) a €52.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €52.00 ($53.06) price target on Nemetschek (ETR:NEM – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NEM. set a €75.00 ($76.53) target price on shares of Nemetschek in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €50.00 ($51.02) price objective on shares of Nemetschek in a report on Friday, October 28th. DZ Bank set a €45.00 ($45.92) price objective on shares of Nemetschek in a report on Friday, October 28th. Baader Bank set a €77.00 ($78.57) price objective on shares of Nemetschek in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €65.00 ($66.33) price objective on shares of Nemetschek in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

Nemetschek Stock Performance

Nemetschek stock opened at €47.14 ($48.10) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.19, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Nemetschek has a 1-year low of €43.37 ($44.26) and a 1-year high of €115.90 ($118.27). The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is €48.59 and its 200 day moving average is €57.52.

Nemetschek Company Profile

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

