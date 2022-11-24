Barclays Analysts Give Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) a €2.70 Price Target

Barclays set a €2.70 ($2.76) target price on Aroundtown (ETR:AT1 – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on AT1. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.10 ($3.16) target price on shares of Aroundtown in a research report on Friday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.40 ($2.45) target price on shares of Aroundtown in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.00 ($3.06) price target on shares of Aroundtown in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Warburg Research set a €6.20 ($6.33) price target on shares of Aroundtown in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, UBS Group set a €2.00 ($2.04) price target on shares of Aroundtown in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

ETR:AT1 opened at €2.50 ($2.55) on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €2.22 and a 200-day moving average price of €3.05. Aroundtown has a 12 month low of €1.73 ($1.77) and a 12 month high of €6.27 ($6.40). The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.33.

Aroundtown Company Profile

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

