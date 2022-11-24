Bank of America Lowers Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) to Underperform

Bank of America downgraded shares of Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $6.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $8.00.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Prelude Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Prelude Therapeutics from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Prelude Therapeutics from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.40.

Shares of PRLD stock opened at $6.67 on Monday. Prelude Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.87 and a 12-month high of $15.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $319.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 0.34.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 67.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Corton Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 42.8% in the second quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 15,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 4,668 shares during the period. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. 68.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel precision cancer medicines to underserved patients. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme.

