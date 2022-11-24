Bank of America Lowers Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) to Underperform

Bank of America downgraded shares of Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $6.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $8.00.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Prelude Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Prelude Therapeutics from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Prelude Therapeutics from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.40.
Prelude Therapeutics Trading Up 2.8 %
Shares of PRLD stock opened at $6.67 on Monday. Prelude Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.87 and a 12-month high of $15.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $319.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 0.34.
Prelude Therapeutics Company Profile
Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel precision cancer medicines to underserved patients. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme.
