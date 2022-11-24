Ballantyne Strong (NYSE:BTN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ballantyne Strong (NYSE:BTN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Ballantyne Strong Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Ballantyne Strong stock opened at $2.25 on Monday. Ballantyne Strong has a 1 year low of $1.93 and a 1 year high of $3.43. The firm has a market cap of $43.81 million, a PE ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.50.

About Ballantyne Strong

Ballantyne Strong, Inc operates in the entertainment industry worldwide. The company manufactures and distributes projection screens and customized screen support systems directly, as well as through third-party distributors and integrators. It also distributes other products and provides technical support services to the cinema exhibition industry, theme parks, schools, museums, and other entertainment-related markets.

