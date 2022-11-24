Baby Doge Coin Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges (BabyDoge)

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 23rd. During the last week, Baby Doge Coin has traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Baby Doge Coin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Baby Doge Coin has a total market capitalization of $166.54 million and approximately $3.63 million worth of Baby Doge Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $301.49 or 0.01821017 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00013472 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00034757 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00044007 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0897 or 0.00000542 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $282.40 or 0.01705751 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001459 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin Profile

Baby Doge Coin (CRYPTO:BabyDoge) is a token. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2021. Baby Doge Coin’s total supply is 231,942,258,692,909,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,207,109,891,665,250 tokens. Baby Doge Coin’s official Twitter account is @babydogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Baby Doge Coin’s official website is www.babydoge.com.

Buying and Selling Baby Doge Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Baby Doge Coin has a current supply of 231,942,258,692,909,000 with 115,113,333,036,839,000 in circulation. The last known price of Baby Doge Coin is 0 USD and is up 3.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 85 active market(s) with $3,831,501.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.babydoge.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Baby Doge Coin directly using US dollars.

